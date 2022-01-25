Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to get the Monopoly treatment

HQ

What does Mario, Mass Effect, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sea of Thieves have in common? Well, probably a lot of things like being video game related - but all of them have also got Monopoly board game editions. And now the time has come for yet another title to get this treatment: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

This was revealed by the official Fall Guys account on Twitter:

"We've teamed up with @Hasbro to bring you FALL GUYS MONOPOLY with REAL OBSTACLES that you can LITERALLY USE you can ACTUALLY YEET other players"

Unfortunately, it's currently only available in the US, but we are promised that the rest of the world will get it "soon". A word gamers know ranges from tomorrow and up to around five years.