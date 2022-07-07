Cookies

      Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

      Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has reached 50 million players in its second week of being free-to-play

      That's a hefty jump from the 20 million that it notched up in its first week.

      HQ

      It was only recently that it was revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout had grown to reach 20 million players since its free-to-play launch and also its release on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Now, it has been added that following two weeks of being free-to-play, the game has grown enormously to reach 50 million players.

      "We're in absolute disbelief...

      50 million players in 2 weeks!!!

      U N B E L I E V A B L E

      THANKS EVERYONE!"

      This also comes after the game's launch on the Epic Games Store helped the store platform set a new active user record. Needless to say, Mediatonic's battle royale is doing rather well at the current time.

      Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

