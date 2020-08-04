Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout gets off to a cracking start

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is off to a flying start, with developer Mediatronic confirming more than 120,000 people are playing the game. That is many more than were expected and the result is server issues for some, although the devs and publisher Devolver Digital are looking to beef up server support as we type.

The game is currently available on PC and PS4, where it's currently being given away for free to PS Plus subscribers. While that could account for the huge and expected surge in player interest, it doesn't tell the full picture, as more than 58,000 players are playing on Steam at the time of writing.

We're downloading the game right now and we'll let you know our thoughts in due course.