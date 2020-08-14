Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout gets its first cameo character

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was released just over a week ago, and it has been a huge success got Mediatonic. Like really huge. With success comes crossover events, and now we have the first.

According to Twitter you may now dress your character as The Scout from Valve's Team Fortress 2. And it does look cute, right?

But that's not all, because other companies have shown an interest in being included in Fall Guys. One of them is Konami, who has posted on Konami UK's Twitter a picture of Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake as a Fall Guy character. This isn't official at the moment, but if it happens in the near future, at least you're prepared.

Have you played Fall Guys yet?