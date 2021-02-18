Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout announced for Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was released for PC and PlayStation 4 last summer and almost instantly became a big hit, which led to server issues as the developers wasn't prepared for the amounts of millions of gamers. Fortunately, Mediatonic has everything under control nowadays at it is still very popular to compete with 59 other gamers about being the first to cross the goal line.

During the recently aired Nintendo Direct stream, Nintendo and Media Tonic announced that this audience will grow a lot this summer, when Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming for the Switch. You will need Switch Online for this game, of course, and it is currently not known if there are any extras for the Nintendo fans - but we sure would assume there will be.