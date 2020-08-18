Fall Guys to create special skin for the biggest charity donation

You're watching Advertisements

Whoever is making the decisions at Mediatonic at the moment needs a pat on the back because not only has the studio crafted and released the game of the moment, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but the studio has just invited companies from all over the world to pledge a donation to charity Special Effect.

The "brand" that offers up the most money to this most worthy of causes will get an in-game skin in Fall Guys, which apparently has been something that a lot of companies are interested in (we've already seen some crossover content, such as this one with Valve on PC, for example). Here's what the studio had to say on Twitter:

The thirst from brands has been unreal... so we're turning it into something positive!

Prize: Your brand inside Fall Guys as a costume!

Rivals of Aether offered a solid $10k to get the party started, then the Warframe team pledged $20,000, although they asked if RoA could join them as part of a two-for-one deal. Cute.

At the time of writing, the current leader is esports organisation G2 Esports, who offered a staggering $130,003 in exchange for their design to be included.

With two weeks left to go, we think there'll be a fair few marketing teams asking their senior managers for an increased budget. Who would you like to see win out this "battle of the brands"?