Fall Guys teases arrival of its Ratchet & Clank skins

Season 5 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout started just a couple of days ago, bringing a jungle theme and even a Spelunky-inspired skin. But, Mediatonic is slowing down on its collaborations, as it has now officially teased the arrival of its Ratchet & Clank outfits.

Mentioned on Twitter, the post simply stated "A new collab is on the horizon...", but the major tease came via the picture that was attached - showing a Fall Guy riding down a grind rail from Insomniac's iconic platforming universe.

The post doesn't mention a release date at all, and simply teases the arrival of the cosmetics. As the Season 5 battle pass is out, we can probably expect these skins to be premium and available to grab with Crowns from the in-game shop.