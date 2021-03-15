Fall Guys teases Among Us and The Terminator collab in Season 4 trailer

You're watching Advertisements

We're now one week away from the start of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 4. This will take us more than two thousand years into the future, which we already know means some very different environments, challenges and costumes. Today's cinematic trailer makes it clear that there's something else waiting as well, however.

Everything starts as you'd expect by showing off some of the new challenges and costumes, but the end is sure to get people talking by referencing both Among Us and The Terminator. Mediatonic tells us in an email that we're indeed getting a collaboration with 2020's other surprising mega-hit, but also teases that there will be more to it than we might think. What does that mean? We'll see when Season 4 starts on March 22.