Fall Guys takes #1 spot on the Steam charts

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been an overnight sensation since its release last week. The massively multiplayer online party game immediately created a buzz all around the gaming community thanks to its hilarious action and easy to learn hard but to master gameplay.

Now, based on Steam's own 'Top Sellers' chart, the game from Mediatonic is now in the number one spot, rising above Grounded Early Access which was previously top and Horizon: Zero Dawn, a big-budget title that was released in the same week. What's more, the chart doesn't count units sold but total revenue, which makes it all the more impressive considering the game's relatively modest RRP. And to further add the good news, the Collector's Edition is in the same chart at number three.

If you're not already on the good ship Fall Guys, check out our review for all the latest.