Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys shows off its Among Us costume

The cosmetic will be available on the Fame path in the game.

We had previously reported on the teased Among Us crossover coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in the soon to launch season 4, but now, Mediatonic has given us a better look at an Among Us costume that will be available on the Fame path in-game.

The costume will come in two parts, the "butt" and the "eggy head" and will be available at level 21 and level 26, respectively. The full costume makes for an Among Us character in red, with a fried egg on its head, and in typical Among Us fashion, even seems to feature floating hands.

For this season, the Fame path will also be getting slightly longer, and will span 50 levels, prior to the previous 40, meaning you have even more great cosmetics and gear to earn over the course of the season.

To check out what's in store for the next season, be sure to watch the trailer for season 4 below.

