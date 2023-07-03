Fall Guys' Show-Bucks are getting more expensive in the UK

HQ

Ahead of the weekend, we reported on the news that Epic Games is increasing the price of Fortnite's V-Bucks in certain regions around the world, one of those being the United Kingdom. Well, following suit is another Epic owned developer, Mediatonic, as Fall Guys' Show-Bucks are becoming pricier as well.

The British developer has announced that in the wake of inflation and currency fluctuations, Show-Bucks will become more expensive to purchase with real money in the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

Mediatonic has clarified that this change in price will only affect the price of Show-Bucks themselves, as in-game items and the Fame Pass will all cost the same amount of Show-Bucks as they would prior to this alteration.

As for when the prices will be changing, we can expect this to happen on July 17, 2023.