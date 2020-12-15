Fall Guys Season 3 is out now and here's what's included

You're watching Advertisements

Season 3 of Fall Guys has just launched today and caps off what has been an astounding first year for the wacky party game. This new chapter within the game embraces the winter season with several hilarious new modes, new emotes, and costumes.

Seven new modes make their debut within the new season and these are Tundra Run, Freezy Peak, Ski Fall, Pegwin Pursuit, Snowy Scrap, Thin Ice, and Roll Off. From these, the clear standouts are Pegwin Pursuit and Snowy Scrap. Snow Scrap sounds a lot like Katamari, as you need to roll your teams snowball around patches of snow to make it balloon in size. Pegin Pursuit, on the other hand, sees players push and shove each other out of the way to try and grab hold of the adorable pegwin.

Alongside the new mode, the update also adds several new features and bug fixes. Crown Ranks have now been added and allow players to rank up using the crowns they have obtained. Players can now link their Amazon Prime accounts for some in-game rewards, and there have been improvements to the Show Selector to more clearly show when new stages have been added.

You can read about all of Season 3's new additions here.