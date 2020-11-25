Fall Guys Season 3 could be right around the corner

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become one of the biggest indie smash hits of the year and developer Mediatonic has been keeping fans happy through a series of updates. The colourful battle royale even received a nomination at the Games Awards within the Best Community Support category. It appears that this support and new content isn't going to slow down soon, as its third season has already been teased on Twitter.

The official Fall Guys Twitter requested 300 volunteers to get involved within a puzzle. The users who follow the steps listed by the tweet will receive a DM with further information. Could the new season be puzzle game themed, or is this just a fun way of engaging the community to guess what might be coming next? All is currently unclear at this point.

With Season 2 taking a medieval vibe, what do you think we will see with Season 3?