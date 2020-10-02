English
Fall Guys season 2 will launch on Thursday

Season 1 will also be offering double fame points for the rest of its duration.

The second season of Mediatonic's hit indie party title, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, will be launching on Thursday, October 8.

The season was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live in August, and is expected to contain a large amount of fantasy medieval costumes, map designs and influences, and now has an official release date.

Fans will be even more excited to hear, due to the delay in launch, until season 2 kicks off, season 1 will be rewarding double fame points for its duration. That's right everyone, this weekend is looking to be a great opportunity to play some Fall Guys.

The full season announcement can be seen here in this bean-spilling post.

