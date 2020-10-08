Fall Guys Season 2 is now live

You're watching Advertisements

The second season of Mediatonic's crazy indie battle royale, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now live, bringing its fantasy themed season to players across the world, as can be seen from the title's Twitter post.

The season of which is bringing new rounds to compete over, plenty of cosmetic customisation options to earn, as well as plenty of bug fixes is live on the game as this piece is being written.

Season two of Fall Guys will also bring "The Show Selector" to the game, a mode that allows players to choose their favourite levels they wish to compete over, across a mash-up of time-limited shows. Nameplates are also being added, to bring an extra layer of customisation and flair to your Fall Guy costume.

Alongside these great additions, season two is bringing a new battle pass to accompany the update, for players to get stuck into and earn some in-game gear.