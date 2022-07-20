Fall Guys players are getting a new skin for free

HQ

When Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was re-released as a free-to-play title last month and was expanded to both Switch and Xbox, it also came with some changes. Most good, but some bad. In the latter category, we find a bug that was discovered early, which caused accidental purchases.

To make up for this, Mediatonic has now released a freebie for everyone. It's a suit called Grandis, and is an extended and taller Fall Guy, which is now available for free and can be claimed by just going online. You'll find it in your inventory.