Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys needs your help to realise its Lego dream

If you want to see the battle royale sensation recreated in Lego, lend your support.

The social media team at Mediatonic is doing a great job at the moment, and their interactions with the community on Twitter are particularly enjoyable. The latest tweet that caught our eye is a case in point.

It seems as though there's an outside chance that Fall Guys could be turned into a Lego set, but if that lofty dream is ever going to be a reality, your help may be required. The project is listed on idea incubation website Lego Ideas, and the more votes it gets, the more likely someone is going to give an official set the green light. You know what you have to do.

