Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game ever

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues its push for world domination with the news today that it's the most downloaded PS Plus game in the history of the service, with the news confirmed on Twitter. What's more, it's well before the end of the month so there's even time to extend the record further:

"As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic!" Sony confirmed on social media.

There was already plenty of buzz about this colourful and endearing battle royale title ahead of launch, and the immense success that the game has enjoyed on PS4 has also been somewhat replicated on PC, where it also remains popular (update: with seven million confirmed players).

News of this latest milestone achievement comes just weeks after the most popular games on the service were confirmed as part of Sony's 10-year PS Plus celebrations. That being the case, the top three most popular games on PS Plus of all time are:

1. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

3. Sonic Forces

Move over Call of Duty, there's a new king of the multiplayer arena, and it's bean-shaped.