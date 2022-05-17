Fall Guys is going free-to-play next month

HQ

Media Tonic has officially revealed that next month, on June 21 to be exact, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will officially become entirely free-to-play. Set to feature cross-play, cross-platform parties, and full cross-progression, the daft battle royale title will be completely free to download wherever you want to play it.

And on that topic, it has also been revealed that following a lengthy wait, Fall Guys will finally be making its Xbox and Nintendo Switch launch on the exact same day. There will also be a PlayStation 5 version of the game coming as well, to line up with the new-gen launch on Xbox Series consoles.

What does going free-to-play mean for existing fans you ask? Well, Media Tonic will be awarding original players with the Legacy Pack, which will include a nickname, a nameplate, the Regal costume, the Veggie Dog costume, the Feisty Dwarf costume, and a Season Pass for Season 1, which will start on June 21.

Season 1 will be Media Tonic's way of welcoming this host of new players into the game without them starting on Season 7. It'll boast new levels, costumes, and "ever-evolving gameplay," so there should be plenty of content to keep an eye out for. As for how the Season Pass for this season will work, this will unlock the premium track of the battle pass that will be available in-game.

While Media Tonic has promised more details on all of these goodies in the near future, the developer has also encouraged fans with pre-registering for the game, as that way, they will be eligible for a collection of goodies come June 21 as well.