English
Gamereactor
news
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys is getting four Halo outfits later this month

Soon you will be able to play as a Grunt in the Blunderdome.

HQ

After two years on the market as a PC and PlayStation exclusive title, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming for both Switch and Xbox on June 21. And it seems like Mediatonic will celebrate this in various ways, with one of them being the addition of Halo outfits for the game.

While this was hinted by the official Fall Guys Twitter account, the full trailer revealing this was leaked and shared by another Twitter user. Here we can clearly see that we're getting four outfits; Master Chief, a Spartan with cat ears, a Grunt and a Brute. These will be added to the game on June 30 in an event that will run until July 4.

Something to look forward to perhaps?

