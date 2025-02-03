Fall Guys is getting Alien vs Predator skins

HQ

Fall Guys doesn't have quite the same audience anymore but it still remains very popular. After a long time of slightly more boring and more child-friendly skins for the odd battle royale title, it's now time for something that at least makes us want to run along the colorful obstacle courses again.

Via Instagram, it was announced that both Xenomorph and Yautja are appearing in a collaboration called, appropriately enough, Alien vs Predator. You can check out these two skins in the image below, and if you want to own them, they will be added to the Fall Guys Store tomorrow.