Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys has gotten a visit from Hell

Doom Slayer, Cyber Demon and Cacodemon has invaded the game.

When we think of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout cosmetics, it's mainly really sweet and colorful outfits. Clearly Mediatonic and id Software thought it could need more adrenalin, demons and Hell, and has therefore brought over three Doom icons - Doom Slayer, Cyber Demon and Cacodemon - to celebrate the current QuakeCon event.

They will be available to purchase until August 22 and are actually really well made. Get them and make sure you are the coolest character when the next race is about to start.

