HQ

Mediatonic has shared the exciting news that Fall Guys has entered the Guinness Book of World Records and has become the most downloaded PS Plus title of all time. The unique take on the battle royale formula first landed on PS Plus back in August 2020 alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. This latest revelation means that the game was a more popular pick than other PS Plus favourites such as Rocket League, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and The Last of Us Remastered.

Pre-orders for the Guinness World Records 2022 book, which contains the record previously mentioned, are now open. According to a blog post from Mediatonic, the book also contains records such as "Fastest 5m on a scooter by a dog and cat (pair)."