Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys gets new Masters of the Universe content

There are costumes and even an event running this weekend.

Fall Guys is getting new collaborations on a weekly basis and several of them are really spectacular. But not everything is as cool as this, not even close!

Now Masters of the Universe items have been added to the game, including outfits based on Battle Cat, Orko, Teela and off course He-Man and Skeletor. There's also a The Power of Beanskull event running during this weekend in which you can earn even more Masters of the Universe content.

We have already bought everything (how could we even resist?), and look forward to playing Fall Guys this weekend. Will you try this out?


Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

