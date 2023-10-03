Fall Guys gets a visit from Toy Story's finest

HQ

Even though it seems like Mediatonic might have been severely hit by the Epic layoffs that was recently confirmed, it hasn't affected Fall Guys - yet. The official account on X has just announced another crossover for the game as the beloved Toy Story duo Buzz and Woody will participate in the races starting at a yet to be revealed day this week.

As the prices on Show-Bucks are getting more expensive later this month, we would recommend you to get Buzz and Woody as soon as possible as you can still buy the in-game currency at the normal/old rate. You can check out what the Toy Story protagonists looks like below.