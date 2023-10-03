Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fall Guys gets a visit from Toy Story's finest

Buzz and Woody are joining the wacky races.

HQ

Even though it seems like Mediatonic might have been severely hit by the Epic layoffs that was recently confirmed, it hasn't affected Fall Guys - yet. The official account on X has just announced another crossover for the game as the beloved Toy Story duo Buzz and Woody will participate in the races starting at a yet to be revealed day this week.

As the prices on Show-Bucks are getting more expensive later this month, we would recommend you to get Buzz and Woody as soon as possible as you can still buy the in-game currency at the normal/old rate. You can check out what the Toy Story protagonists looks like below.

