Fall Guys delayed to 2022 for Switch and Xbox

HQ

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout almost instantly became a big hit for PC and PlayStation 4 when it launched back in 2020. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the game is coming for Switch and Xbox as well, but people have started to doubt this as a date hasn't been revealed yet.

Now it turns out the game won't make it this year. In a post on the official homepage, Mediatonic writes that these version are a top priority, but that we'll get more details 2022:

"We know everyone's excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason. There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one's left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

Are you looking forward to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout if you are on Switch or Xbox, and do you still play it if you are on PlayStation?