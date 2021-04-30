Fall Guys delayed for Xbox and Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Over two months have passed since Mediatonic shared the news that Xbox and Nintendo Switch owners will finally have the opportunity to play Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which would be released sometime this summer. Now it's time for a little update on that front, unfortunately, not with any good news:

"As you probably know, Mediatonic recently became part of the Epic Games family. This is something we're super thrilled about, as it now gives our team access to a whole host of new tools to enhance the experience of those who are down with the Crown; from the Blunderdome vets to the first-time stumbles, no matter where you play.

With so many new opportunities now in our hands, we've realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we're working on.

While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we're super grateful for your patience. This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice."

While we are sure people without PC or PlayStation would love to play sooner rather than later, we prefer a finished game, and getting new features sounds awesome.