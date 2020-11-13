Fall Guys collaborates with Untitled Goose Game

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has revealed that it is collaborating with Untitled Goose Game to bring their wacky universe's together, for a selection of costumes in the arcade-style battle royale.

The collaboration will bring three new costumes to the title, featuring the iconic Goose, the farmer and the young boy. The Goose is currently available to earn right now, requiring five Crowns for the head, and five Crowns for the body to purchase them in the store. The other two costumes will follow down the line, as the store rotates items in and out.

Check out a look at what you can expect to earn and wear below.