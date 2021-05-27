Fall Guys celebrates the release of Super Bomberman R Online with a cross-over event

You're watching Advertisements

A cross-over event is currently being held between Fall Guys and Super Bomberman R Online to celebrate the latter game's release on platforms outside of Google Stadia.

All Super Bomberman R Online players will be able to freely claim an exclusive 'Bean Bomber' character and this reportedly marks the first time a Fall Guys' character has appeared in another game. Over in Fall Guys, players will be able to grab themselves a Bomberman costume starting from June 4 for 10 Crowns.

You can take a look at both costumes below: