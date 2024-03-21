Fall Guys assets are coming to Fortnite, but support will continue

HQ

Epic Games recently announced that Fall Guys characters, animations, game assets and more would soon be coming to Fortnite's creative mode, allowing players to make their own custom levels using the beany battle royale's assets.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Epic Games executive vice president Saxs Persson believed it was a positive thing to bring Fall Guys to Fortnite, but it won't mean the original game is dead. "If we started Fall Guys development over today, we'd do it inside Fortnite," Persson said. "But we are where we are, we don't have anything to announce right now."

"We truly believe the magic of Fortnite is having fun in a game with your friends so the more players there are, the more content there is, the more fun you have. So by that simple measure, it benefits us to have everything in one place."

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic was hit hard by Epic's recent layoffs, and while the game was a huge success when it first launched, after a brief return to those heights when it went free-to-play, it hasn't held the same consistency as something like Fortnite.