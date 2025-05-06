Falcons Vega are the 2025 Red Bull Instalock champions

HQ

Over the weekend, fans of competitive Valorant have been able to tune into the Red Bull Instalock tournament, with this being an all-women's activity that saw four of the best teams from around the world in attendance and battling it out for a trophy in London. Now that event has wrapped, a winner has been determined.

Following an action-packed finale, Falcons Vega came out on top after defeating G2 Gozen in a 3-2 fashion. This means that the Saudi Arabian-based team will be heading home with a trophy that previously was lifted by G2 Gozen.

Falcons Vega also left with £8,000 in prize money, all while setting themselves up as one to watch for as the 2025 Valorant campaign continues. As for what's next for them, the team will return to Saudi Arabia to compete in the SEA region's second Split of the year.