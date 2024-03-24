Falcon and Winter Soldier and Moon Knight are releasing soon on 4K Blu-ray

Disney has long delayed physical releases of its TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, WandaVision which was launched in 2021, wasn't released on Blu-ray until last November, and the first season of Loki was released fairly recently.

Now Marvel has confirmed that it will also release The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight on 4K Blu-ray in gorgeous steelbook formats. The titles will be released on April 30 and you can already pre-order them now.