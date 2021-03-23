Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Disney+'s most watched series premiere ever

You're watching Advertisements

Disney has revealed that the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier actually marked the most watched series premiere for a Disney+ show ever. The show that continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe's streak of TV shows also became the streaming platforms most watched title over an opening weekend on a global basis, which really details the success the show is seeing.

As of today, Falcon and the Winter Soldier joins WandaVision and The Mandalorian season two as the three most watched premieres and opening weekends on the platform. With plenty more MCU shows in development and set for this year, the next being Loki, no doubt we'll be seeing further changes to this list as 2021 progresses.

