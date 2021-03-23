LIVE

news

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Disney+'s most watched series premiere ever

The Marvel Cinematic Universe show has joined the company of WandaVision and The Mandalorian season two in the biggest opening weekends.

Disney has revealed that the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier actually marked the most watched series premiere for a Disney+ show ever. The show that continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe's streak of TV shows also became the streaming platforms most watched title over an opening weekend on a global basis, which really details the success the show is seeing.

As of today, Falcon and the Winter Soldier joins WandaVision and The Mandalorian season two as the three most watched premieres and opening weekends on the platform. With plenty more MCU shows in development and set for this year, the next being Loki, no doubt we'll be seeing further changes to this list as 2021 progresses.

If you haven't already, be sure to check out our review of Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first episode right here.

