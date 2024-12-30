Faker wins the Player of the Year award at LCK 2024

HQ

Faker continues to shine, even with just a few days left in the year, as he proves 2024 is all about him. At the League of Legends Championships Korea, Faker was honoured with the Player of the Year award.

A total of 24 awards were given out during the event, celebrating the best players and teams from this year. Other players that won big were Oner, Zeus, and Gumayusi, who won the Jungle, Top, and Bottom of the Year awards. Keria won Support of the Year, and Faker picked up a second win with Mid of the Year.

Faker has no plans to retire anytime soon, and after winning big this year at Worlds, one of the top League players to ever do it will be looking to see if he can continue his hot streak in 2025.

Thanks, Esports.gg.