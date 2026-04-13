Faker to be immortalised on a stamp this October

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The success of Faker is incredibly well-known among gamers of today, as the South Korean League of Legends player is often brought up in greatest-of-all-time conversations due to his consistent and long-running excellence in the LoL esports space. Faker has had immense longevity already and he's showing no signs of slowing down either, which is what makes this latest news all the less surprising.

As per Dot Esports, it's mentioned that Faker will soon be immortalised on a postage stamp in Korea. He is set to become the first active esports player to ever be featured on a government-issued stamp, and the commemorative collection will be making their arrival as soon as this October.

Faker's stamp inclusion will see the esports legend regarded amongst national icons and leaders, becoming a true first for esports and also further evidence of just how much esports has grown in the Asian country.

As it stands, Faker is currently experiencing some of his greatest success to date, after recently becoming back-to-back-to-back world champion with T1. The question is whether a fourth consecutive trophy will be on the cards this November.