Faker starts 2026 season with a win, crowned LCK Season Opening champion

HQ

The 2026 League of Legends Champions Korea season has kicked off by hosting the annual Season Opening event wherein the best players put aside their team allegiances and instead team up based on the role they play in-game. This means you have action arranged as such that the teams are regarded as Team Top, Team Jungle, Team Mid, Team Bot, and Team Support.

For this year's event, the biggest name in LoL esports has been named as the Team Mid captain, with Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok leading the various mid-laners into battle. Considering Faker's history and his recent threepeat success, it should probably come as no surprise that the Korean talent has continued his winning ways by claiming this event's trophy too.

Yep, Team Mid proved to be unstoppable in the LCK Season Opening, defeating Team Jungle, Team Top, and Team Bot to ultimately lift the trophy. This is actually also a back-to-back victory for the team too, as Team Mid also won the respective 2025 event as well.