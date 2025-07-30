Faker commits to T1 with massive multi-year contract extension

HQ

There is no more well-known and decorated player in the competitive League of Legends space than that of Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok. Following a career that has already spanned over a decade, Faker has won countless trophies, most of which with the T1 organisation he has represented since 2014. Now that Faker is nearing his 30s and has won everything he can possibly win, you might be wondering if his time in Summoner's Rift is coming to an end. Unexpectedly, it isn't...

Faker and T1 have agreed upon a massive contract extension that ties the player down to the team until the end of the 2029 season. This means that Faker will be wearing T1's iconic black and red for at least another four seasons following the one that is ongoing, assuming no further extensions are agreed upon down the line.

Speaking about this deal, T1 explains: "With 'Faker', becoming a symbol of esports beyond League of Legends, T1 is ready for another legendary chapter with him."

In the immediate future, T1 and Faker are faced with the mega task of winning the 2025 World Championships, a challenging feat that if achieved will see the player and team crowned threepeat champions for winning back-to-back-to-back Worlds events.