Faker adds even more accolades to his collection by being named an Honorary Police Officer in South Korea

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Esports fans will be more than familiar with the name of Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, as he is the largely undisputed GOAT (greatest of all-time) when it comes to competitive League of Legends. Faker has been relevant and dangerous in LoL esports for over a decade, winning countless trophies and World Championships over that time period, leading to such stardom he has become an icon in his home country of South Korea.

To this end, now Faker is adding yet another remarkable accolade to his collection, as he has been named an Honorary Police Officer and a Cyber Gambling Prevention Ambassador in South Korea, as reported by Yonhap News (thanks, Sheep Esports).

It's said this role will come with some responsibilities, namely in the form of helping to promote the youth cyber gambling self-reporting programme and otherwise raising awareness of the dangers of online gambling too.

Granted, this will be more of a promotional role that will see Faker appearing in videos and posters to help push the cause. Still, it's a fairly impressive role considering Faker is essentially a very, very talented gamer.