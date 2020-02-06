Fairy Tail has been pushed back to June

There have been a lot of delays for games previously dated for the first quarter of 2020, but most anime-inspired games have released as planned. We've seen Dragon Ball: Kakarot, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, My Hero One's Justice 2, all of them published by Bandai Namco, and also Gust's Fairy Tail. But the magic JRPG is no longer slated for March. Publisher Koei Tecmo announced that the release date has been pushed back to June 25.

Producer Keisuke Kikuchi (Atelier and Fatal Frame series) posted a letter where he apologised to everybody, explaining that the team needs more time to "enhance the magic effects, event scene effects, improving the game balance and more". He promises more details regarding those changes happening on the PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC game in a future update.