Fairy Tail 2 continues the anime adventure next winter

Are there any anime fans in the room? If so, we have good news. Gust and Koei Tecmo announced during the Nintendo Direct the return of the JRPG Fairy Tail with a new game coming this winter.
Set in the kingdom of Fiore, Natsu and his friends prepare for the final battle. Combining real-time battles with powerful spells, this title will satisfy your adventure cravings later this year. You can watch the announcement trailer below.