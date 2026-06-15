Fairy Mount on why cozy strategy game Flame, Forest & Flood uses Godot

In the absence of the good 'ol E3, we might as well have a bit of F3 instead. Pitched as "the world's first cozy competitive strategy game", Flame, Forest & Flood is the new work by Fairy Mount Games, and when we talked with its CEO, Błażej "Blaze" Żywiczyński, last month, his lips were almost sealed, but not quite.

"So we have started I think a year and a half now", the producer began explaining about the project at the Madeira Games Summit in our exclusive interview below. "And I've established the studio with Dennis Comtesse, he is the CTO of the company and the two of us met while working at Little Red Dog. That was a company that was making strategy games so we kind of like moved towards that same direction. We are making strategy games, we are basing them on Godot to be as lean as possible but also as modern as possible, because we believe that Godot is the future for studios of our size".

"And it is going to be a strategy game", he then conceded. "It's slightly different from titles that we've worked on before. I guess I can disclose the fact that it's going to be of the cozy variety. It is going to be multiplayer, actually, so I cannot reveal much more because otherwise my marketing is going to kill me".

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Multiplayer, indeed, cozy, and a strategy game, the game was revealed shortly after with this trailer. Described as "a strategy game for 3 players that feels a lot like classic board games, but in a modern, digital package and with unique rules", FFF is supposed to be easy to understand and difficult to master, and its premise lets you control one of the three titular elements "in a friendly competition for territory". If you liked the trailer, a free demo is already available on Steam.

For more on studio building in the current market, production discipline, the concept of "smart money" in video games, or Żywiczyński's experience as a producer on acclaimed titles such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Frostpunk, play our full interview below.