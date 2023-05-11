Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fairphone enters the headphone space with the Fairbuds XL

These over-ear devices are made from recycled materials and feature a modular design.

Despite being primarily a manufacturer of smartphones, Fairphone has been expanding its offering as of late by exploring the earphone space. But to build on this, the tech company has now expanded further by getting its hands into the over-ear headphone space, with the new device, the Fairbuds XL.

Like its other devices, the Fairbuds XL are made from fair trade and recycled materials and boast a modular design. They also come in one of two colour variants, offer active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 connections, and are IP54 certified making them very resistant to water and dust.

So, if you've been in the market for a new pair of headphones, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, to see some further thoughts and opinions about the Fairbuds XL.

