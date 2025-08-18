Fairgames has not been cancelled, despite reports

HQ

Not to worry, all three of you people looking forward to Fairgames (Fairgame$ if you're feeling fancy), as the game has not been cancelled. Jokes aside, there were a lot of eyebrows raised over the weekend when it seemed that the upcoming live-service title had been canned.

Industry analyst Michael Pachter claimed as much, but this claim only stemmed from the head of Haven Studios, Fairgames' developer, departing. "I misspoke. Said Jade [Redmond] was let go, and assumed it was cancelled," Pachter said, after clarifying with Destin Legarie. "I have no info on the game at all. Feel free to quote this, I truly don't know."

We know that Sony has been looking at its live-service efforts with renewed focus following the Concord flop, but there are still plans to bring more multiplayer games to our screens in the near future. Fairgames and Marathon are two more shots at making it big, but there's a long road ahead yet before people will forget the Concord situation.