Fairgames delayed to next year: Sony reassesses after Concord's failure

According to reports from Jeff Grubb at Giant Bomb, Sony has decided to delay and reassess Jade Raymond's upcoming game, Fairgame$. It is one of the last remaining remnants of Sony's 2022 push for live-service games, which was once touted as the future of gaming. However, after one of the most costly failures in gaming history and some leadership reshuffling, it now seems that Sony might be reconsidering its approach. While no official reason has been given for the delay, speculation has arisen—partly due to the limited information that has been shared about the game so far.

Jade Raymond, who previously worked at Ubisoft and became known for her work on the Assassin's Creed franchise, has faced obstacles in her past projects. After leaving Ubisoft, she worked on EA's canceled Star Wars game Ragtag and was involved in Google's now-defunct Stadia platform. Shortly after, she founded Haven and partnered with Sony to develop Fairgame$.

What do you think this delay could mean? Would it perhaps be better for Sony to just shelve Fairgame$ altogether?