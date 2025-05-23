Failed battle royale Super People returns to life

In an era where battle royales come and go quicker than a sweet summer's day, you'd be forgiven for forgetting Super People. Coming from developer Wonder People, the game sold itself on giving players access to super powers in a battle royale, with special abilities they could use to be the last ones standing.

Citing low player counts back in 2023, the game shut down, but it now looks to return with a new beta test lined up for next month. As per the game's store page on Steam, Super People will have a closed beta test running from the 18th of June.

This new version of Super People promises to be better and more refined, but if you wanted to see what the closed beta test looks like for yourself, unfortunately applications to sign up have since closed. Pretty soon, though, we'll have impressions from this super version of Super People.