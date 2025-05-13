Fahkumram about to join the fighting in Tekken 8

HQ

Last month, Anna Williams appeared in Tekken 8 as the first character from season two. We already knew that there will be a total of four characters released during the season, and now we know who's coming next.

It will be none other than Muay Thai fighter Fahkumram, a relative newcomer who originally debuted in 2020 with Tekken 7: Fated Retribution. So far we don't have a trailer to show if his elbows are still as lethal, but we're treated to a very brief look in the video below, skip ahead to 3:19 to check him out.

Incidentally, the next character will arrive this fall, which will also be an old acquaintance (we don't know who, but fingers crossed for Bob), and then the fourth character will arrive this winter, who is brand new. This could potentially be a guest appearance, something Bandai Namco is usually very fond of.