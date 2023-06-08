Fae Farm comes to Switch and PC on the 8th of September

HQ

Fae Farm has just showcased its release date at this year's Summer Games Fest, and will be heading to PC and Switch on the 8th of September, 2023.

Fae Farm is a cosy farming simulator played by up to four people, where you can grow your new homestead in a mythical land. With creature taming, combat, and more, Fae Farm looks to set a new standard in the farming simulator genre.

With cutesy graphics, and interesting setting, and plenty more to explore in Fae Farm, it seems this will be one to watch for anyone wanting to escape to a magical land and build their home there.