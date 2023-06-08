Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Fae Farm comes to Switch and PC on the 8th of September

Get ready for a cosy farming sim set to change the genre.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fae Farm has just showcased its release date at this year's Summer Games Fest, and will be heading to PC and Switch on the 8th of September, 2023.

Fae Farm is a cosy farming simulator played by up to four people, where you can grow your new homestead in a mythical land. With creature taming, combat, and more, Fae Farm looks to set a new standard in the farming simulator genre.

With cutesy graphics, and interesting setting, and plenty more to explore in Fae Farm, it seems this will be one to watch for anyone wanting to escape to a magical land and build their home there.

Fae Farm comes to Switch and PC on the 8th of September


Loading next content