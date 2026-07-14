Fading Echo's star and co-director talk AI and the future of the games industry

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When reading up on the game Fading Echo ahead of an interview with actor Samantha Béart and New Tales' co-founder Emmanuel Obert, one of its taglines caught my eye. "Creativity isn't optional. It's survival," it reads. It got me thinking about how this could be more than a tagline for the game, and could be a way to look at surviving the modern games industry we see. So, I posed the idea to Béart and Obert, to see what they thought about creativity and surviving the games industry in the wake of layoffs, AI, and all the other troubles we see.

"I mean I don't like to bring up AI but it's just in my head now," Béart said. "[People] trying to make us all use AI see creativity as a sort of task to be done. They see it as a thing we don't want to engage in whereas in fact that's what the story of humanity is about. It's that individual struggle it's everything that's ever happened to you in your life and that's your perspective and that's what makes it unique... we went down a dark path once we started using the word content for art."

Obert took the chance to talk about the state of the industry, and how gaming has always been a changing form of art. "If you look at the game industry from the 60s, 70s to nowadays the game industry changed and reinvented itself numerous times I think today we might be in one of the biggest moments of transition and reinvention," Obert said. He's got no idea what the new model will be once the change is complete, but that "there are things to do when you see a new form of games a new form of game experience," referencing Actual Play becoming a huge phenomenon, and tabletop gaming becoming a trend big enough to take on Wembley Stadium.

Check out our full interview with Samantha Béart and Emmanuel Obert below, and check out Fading Echo here.