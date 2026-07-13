Fading Echo co-director explains how the game hangs onto its TTRPG roots

Fading Echo, the vibrant action-adventure game from New Tales and Emetria, initially started its lifecycle as a TTRPG. New Tales co-founder Emmanuel Obert explained that starting the game as something else entirely helped the studio learn a lot of things not only about making a TTRPG, but also about defining the kind of project they wanted to make, regardless of the medium.

"It's part of any kind of creative journey, you know, you have something in mind and circumstances and crossing other people in the craft, just make something happen," Obert explained in an interview with Gamereactor, also attended by Fading Echo's lead actor Samantha Béart.

"I still hope that one day we'll do a TTRPG, but I think for us, I think the day we do a TTRPG is going to be a better TTRPG because of the game we've done. I think the way it forces to consider setting, consider character archetype, powers or whatever, and it's all helping to mature and evolve the initial vision of it," Obert continued.

On the flip side, there are still plenty of elements that make it clear Fading Echo is full of RPG elements. There's the skill tree, character archetypes, and a lot of the core concepts are, as Obert describes, based on the principle that "you have your game systems, and you're free to do whatever you want to do as a player, and the world reacts to you."

Check out our full interview with Emmanuel Obert and Samantha Béart below, and check out Fading Echo on the 21st of July.