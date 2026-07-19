Fading Echo, Baldur's Gate III, Absolum actor Samantha Béart talks bringing about something new to each role they play

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As an actor, when you have a hit game come out, we imagine you end up getting a lot of similar characters pitched. Samantha Béart, for example, could have just been multiple variations of Karlach again and again until we were all tired of hearing "soldier." But, they have made a career instead out of giving us unique, impressive performances each time they appear in a game.

When speaking about their upcoming action/adventure RPG Fading Echo, we asked Béart what they consider when taking on a role, and why they like to keep things different each time. "The influence on me becoming an actor is Gary Oldman's 1990s movie career which he just transformed he was wonderful and he just got to do everything and as a performer that's what I want to do I want to play everything," Béart explained.

They went onto say that they've been lucky enough to try a lot of games, from different genres to different scales of production, and find each new experience to be rewarding. "I just love the fact I've been able to do that I don't want to repeat myself and I certainly don't want to play a version of the same character again obviously if I can find something different, then I will," Béart said.

At the same time, Béart is very glad they made so many different performances, because about 18 months of work is arriving in about 3 or 4 months of 2026, meaning they hope they can "keep audiences delighted and surprised."

Check out the full interview down below, and see Béart take on the role of One in Fading Echo on the 21st of July.